Iggy Pop and Josh Homme to screen ‘American Valhalla’ documentary online for first time

Iggy Pop and Josh Homme have revealed that they will be screening their American Valhalla documentary next week in a bid to make sure people stay at home during the coronavirus crisis.

American Valhalla tells the story of the collaboration between the two American rock mavericks, along with Dean Fertita (Queens of the Stone Age) and drummer Matt Helders (Arctic Monkeys), that resulted in the creation of Iggy’s 17th studio album, 2016’s ‘Post Pop Depression’.

In a post shared on his Instagram, Iggy told fans: “We are very dedicated to make sure you stay at home. Therefore we have treat for you on Monday. One and only screening of American Valhalla!”

Set to be screened on YouTube on Monday (March 30) at 8pm GMT, fans that want to see it can subscribe for a reminder.

Iggy added: “We are excited that Eagle Rock decided to share their treasure and we all will have a chance to relive #PostPopDepression.” See the post below.

A description on the documentary’s official website says of American Valhalla: “The film takes you on a journey from the conception of this musical partnership and the first demos recorded in Californian desert by – what became – the Post Pop Depression band that included Dean Fertita (QOTSA) and drummer Matt Helders (Arctic Monkeys), and onto the release of the album, proceeded by a sold-out American and European Tour that featured the epic performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

“American Valhalla is a crown jewel of this once-in-a-life-time kind of a project. Featuring stunning cinematography, insightful interviews and access all areas footage, the film reveals just what is means to know that if you risk nothing, you gain nothing, no matter who you are.”

Earlier this month, Iggy Pop has shared a minimal new video for his track ‘We Are The People’, which originally appeared on last year’s album ‘Free’.

The track makes use of words from a poem written in 1970 by the late Lou Reed, and the video was shared on what would have been his 78th birthday.