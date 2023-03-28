Josh Homme has shared a new and rare public statement about his ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Brody Dalle.

The pair have been involved in a long-running public battle for custody of their three children. Both Dalle and Homme filed their respective restraining orders against each other in 2021, while Dalle was convicted in November of that year of one count of contempt by a Los Angeles judge for “wilfully” failing to hand her five-year-old son over to Homme in September as part of an agreed custody deal.

Now, Homme has shared a lengthy statement, giving an update and claiming that a new permanent restraining order was granted against Dalle for a period of one year and 11 months, meaning she is not allowed to contact the Homme family, including Josh, his parents and the former couple’s three children.

“Out of respect and concern for his minor children and their well-being, Joshua Homme has previously refrained from making public statements about his family to the media,” the statement began. “In light of the continued falsehoods, the repeated invasions of the children’s privacy and the resulting emotional harm, it is time that the truth be told. Our hope is that this will end the enquiries and speculation and provide the family the privacy and consideration they deserve.”

It added: “For more than a year after the conclusion of their divorce proceedings, Joshua Homme and Brody Dalle were able to amicably co-parent their three children in a healthy and functional way. The situation took a dark turn when Dalle violated the 50/50 custody agreement by withholding the children from seeing their father. Despite multiple orders by the Los Angeles Family Court to return the children, as well as being found in contempt of court, Dalle continued to violate the custody agreement. The situation was exacerbated by the inappropriate actions of her boyfriend Gunner Foxx.”

The statement then added that the Los Angeles Family Court “awarded Joshua Homme sole legal custody of all three children” in March of 2022, with the minors “currently under the care of their father and paternal grandparents”.

“Dalle was granted supervised visitation with their youngest child in the interim. Joshua Homme will remain the sole legal guardian of all minor children until a custody hearing in the fall of 2023, at which point a more permanent solution will be determined by the Los Angeles Family Court,” it added.

Claiming the granting of a new restraining order against Dalle, the statement said: “Recent actions by Brody Dalle and Gunner Foxx have not only caused the children emotional harm, but have also put them in great danger.”

The statement went on to claim that recent court proceedings allegedly proved that Gunner Foxx forged Dalle’s signature on a 2021 restraining order filed by Homme’s sons. “Dalle later testified in court to having known at the time that Foxx had forged her signature, while doing nothing to set the record straight legally or in the media,” the statement claimed.

“In August of 2022, Joshua Homme and his two sons were granted a restraining order protecting them from Gunner Foxx, preventing him from making any contact with them whatsoever for a period of five years. Foxx’s requests for a restraining order against Homme were denied by two separate courts.”

The statement added: “It was reported that Homme’s daughter filed a restraining order against him. This was also filed by Gunner Foxx who took the minor child to court without the presence of either one of her parents. Prior to the hearing on this matter — at the child’s request and through her own counsel — the order was rescinded.”

Homme’s lengthy statement concluded by sharing gratitude to “the Los Angeles County Courts, minor’s counsel, local law enforcement, DCFS and court-ordered monitors for their time and continued attention and care,” adding: “The goal of the Los Angeles Family Court System and Joshua Homme’s sincere hope is that the conclusion of this matter will result in the ability for both Homme and Dalle to co-parent their children peacefully.”

In their 2022 trial. Dalle testified that Homme “terrified” her and alleged that, in November 2019, the Queens of the Stone Age frontman head-butted her so hard that she “saw stars”.

“He head-butted me really hard. His forehead hit my head right here [gesturing to her right temple],” Distillers founder Dalle told the court during her testimony. “I saw stars. I blacked out. My head went back, and I was on the ground. He bent down and he said, ‘You fucking faker’.”

Dalle said that Home appeared to be intoxicated during the alleged assault at their former home on November 27, 2019, and alleged that Homme confessed that he’d “been thinking about wanting to kill you”.

“He said, ‘I’ve been thinking about wanting to kill you, and if I killed you, no one would know, because you’d be dead,’” Dalle testified. “I was in shock. I couldn’t believe that he would say something like that.”

In January of last year, Gunner Foxx alleged that Homme threatened his life during a “terrifying” altercation on Christmas Eve.

Homme previously filed for a civil harassment restraining order against Foxx, claiming Dalle’s partner was intentionally interfering with Homme’s relationship and custodial time with his two sons.

Ahead of the trial, Homme claimed that Dalle did not let him see their sons, who are aged five and 10, despite court orders allowing him to do so. Dalle previously pled not guilty to the contempt charge and denied Homme’s allegations, with her lawyers reportedly claiming that she had tried to convince the elder son to visit Homme, but he refused.

If you’ve been affected by domestic violence in the UK you can contact Refuge’s freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247. In the US, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline on 1800 799 7233.