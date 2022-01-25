Josh Pyke and Elana Stone partner with AIM for podcast ‘It’s Raining Mentors’

Josh Pyke and Elana Stone have joined forces to host a new podcast series titled It’s Raining Mentors, which comes via a partnership with the Australian Institute of Music (AIM).

The fortnightly podcast launched today (January 25) with an episode that sees the two singer-songwriters chat with Select Music CEO Stephen Wade, whose agency is best known for its work with acts like Amy Shark, Baker Boy and Client Liaison.

Have a listen to the full episode below:

According to a press release shared today, each episode of It’s Raining Mentors will feature “insightful interviews, with crucial insights and refreshing perspectives that every musician and music fan will want to hear”. It’s promised that Pyke and Stone will explore “the complexities of record labels, booking agents, the live scene and much more in candid discussions with key industry figures”.

In a statement, Stone said her experiences in making the series with Pyke have been “totally enlightening and fun”. She continued: “The music industry is a constantly shapeshifting universe – especially during a worldwide pandemic. It’s helpful to have some honest guidance to navigate your way through all the noise. That’s what we hope to achieve for the listeners of It’s Raining Mentors.”

Pyke echoed the sentiment that It’s Raining Mentors will offer listeners guidance and education on the Australian music industry, saying: “When I started out, I found the music industry really confusing and quite unlike any other industry I’d experienced. I didn’t really know any musicians, so I had no one to ask about things.

“The purpose of making this podcast is to try and demystify it a little, so that perhaps emerging artists and industry folks won’t be as overwhelmed as I was! Plus I get to hang out with Elana, which is always a bonus!”

AIM chair Ed St John said that he hoped It’s Raining Mentors would be “an invaluable guide for anyone seeking to make their way through the maze” of the Australian music industry, noting that “when Elana and Josh came to AIM with the idea of a podcast that explored the industry from a musician’s perspective, [the institute was] immediately sold”.

Future episodes of the podcast are slated to feature guests such as Warner Music CEO Dan Rosen, Ivy League A&R manager Marihuzka Cornelius, and Village Sounds’ lead booking agent Katie Rynn.