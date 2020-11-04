Josh Pyke announced for family-friendly Isol-Aid instalment

Josh Pyke will join Angie Who, Darren Hanlon and Shelley Short, The Listies and more for a family-friendly instalment of virtual music festival Isol-Aid.

Pyke, also a children’s book author, will read from some of his books in his performance slot.

Other acts involved include The Wonder’s Matt Davis and his daughter Frankie, as well as children’s music groups Teeny Tiny Stevies and The Vegetable Plot.

Advertisement

The all-ages event, titled Iso-Kids, marks the 33rd consecutive week of the festival. It will take place this weekend from 4.15pm AEDT on Sunday November 8.

See the set times below:

“The kids are (more than) alright and they’re taking over,” event organisers said in a statement.

“We’ve had our fun for 32 long weeks but it’s time to let the youth have their turn for the 33rd with their very own ISO-KIDS. Jam packed with acts for the young and young at heart your Sunday afternoon entertainment is sorted, whether you’re in need of some soothing sounds or just a few good laughs.”

In similar fashion to previous instalments, the festival is free to view, but donations are welcome. All proceeds from donations will go toward participating artists, while merchandise purchases will pay for festival operating costs.

Advertisement

Last weekend, the 32nd edition of Isol-Aid showcased artists across Asia, including Pyra from Thailand, Ruru from the Philippines, and Korea’s Silica Gel and Wedance.