Josh Pyke announces live stream, teases new tour dates

Josh Pyke will perform via Instagram live stream this Friday (March 27) as a replacement for his recently cancelled shows. The Australian singer-songwriter made the announcement on social media this morning (March 25). The live stream, which begins at 6pm AEDT on Friday (March 27), ties in with the upcoming release of Pyke’s new single, ‘I Don’t Know’.

“To celebrate the release of ‘I Don’t Know’ into the wide world, I thought I’d play a few songs for you live from my studio,” Pyke wrote on social media this morning.

“While I would’ve liked to play for you at my show, for now this is the next best thing.”

Pyke originally planned to take his ‘Fans First Tour’ around Australia in March and April of this year. He has since cancelled those shows as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pyke insists that he will announce replacement tour dates in the near future. He revealed that tickets purchased for his original tour will be valid for replacement shows.

Josh Pyke is the latest artist to allude to a cancelled tour being rescheduled, following Tim Minchin and Billy Bragg’s announcements in the last 24 hours.

To pre-save Pyke’s new single, ‘I Don’t Know’, please click here.