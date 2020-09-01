Josh Pyke announces livestream performance this week

Josh Pyke will perform a livestream this Thursday (September 3) in celebration of his new album, ‘Rome’. He will go live on his YouTube channel from 6pm AEST.

In the lead-up to the unticketed livestream event, the singer-songwriter has asked fans for song requests via social media.

“Throw some song suggestions my way and I’ll add them to my little acoustic set,” Pyke wrote on Twitter overnight (August 31).

I'm doing a live stream on YouTube this Thursday (Sept 3) at 6PM to celebrate the release of ROME! Throw some song suggestions my way and I'll add them to my little acoustic set! JPXX pic.twitter.com/02MhVXiB0t — Josh Pyke (@JOSHPYKE) August 31, 2020

‘Rome’ is Pyke’s sixth studio album and hit shelves and streaming services on Friday (August 28). It’s Pyke’s first studio album since his 2015 LP, ‘But for All These Shrinking Hearts’.

The record featured a handful of previously released singles, including ‘I Don’t Know’, ‘Doubting Thomas’, ‘Home’, ‘Don’t Let It Wait’ and ‘You’re My Colour’.

Josh Pyke has performed livestreams numerous times during the coronavirus pandemic. He played an Instagram livestream during March, and appeared as part of online performance series Delivered, Live’s ninth instalment in May. L-Fresh The Lion and This Way North also performed as part of that edition.

Josh Pyke plans to tour Australia in support of his album during October. He will play shows in most capital cities as well as in Ballarat. There is no word yet on whether state border closures will affect Pyke’s plans to tour.