Josh Pyke drops acoustic ‘Revisions 2020’ EP

Josh Pyke has followed up ‘Rome’, his first album in seven years, with an acoustic EP.

‘Revisions 2020’ hit streaming services today (November 6) and features reimagined versions of songs from throughout Pyke’s discography.

The EP kicks off with a piano-driven rendition of one of Pyke’s most beloved tracks, ‘Middle Of The Hill’. The singer-songwriter also enlisted the help of Elana Stone for reworked versions of ‘Memories & Dust’, ‘The Summer’ and ‘Endless Summer’ by The Jezabels.

‘Revisions 2020’ is rounded out by an acoustic version of Pyke’s recent single, ‘Doubting Thomas’. Listen to the EP below:

In addition, Pyke has released a video accompanying his piano version of ‘Middle Of The Hill’. Pyke has dedicated the version to his mother, who is currently battling Alzheimer’s Disease.

“‘Middle of the Hill’ has always been a reminder for me to appreciate the good things when they’re there,” Pyke said of the song in a press release.

“Over the past few years this idea has been especially important as I’ve watched my dear mum suffer through the ravages Alzheimer’s disease.

“It’s been a really rough time for me and my family, as we try to come to terms with what feels like the loss of a loved one, although she is still physically with us.”

Pyke is currently touring New South Wales in support of ‘Rome’. He was previously forced to reschedule the tour’s dates due to coronavirus-imposed venue restrictions.