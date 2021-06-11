Josh Pyke shares Gordi collaboration ‘The Hummingbird’

Josh Pyke has released ‘The Hummingbird’, a new single that sees him team up with singer-songwriter Gordi.

The soaring, tender-hearted folk cut is anchored by plaintive piano and guitar, but really centres around the pair’s vocals, which harmonise gorgeously on the track’s haunting refrain: “If you don’t know distance / Then I don’t know what this is.”

The collaboration comes some six years after Gordi was an early recipient of one of Pyke’s JP Partnership development grants back in 2015. The initiative recently returned for its seventh year in a row.

‘The Hummingbird’ arrives alongside a Jefferton James-directed video. Watch that below:

‘The Hummingbird’ is the second single Pyke has released this year, after sharing ‘To Find Happiness’ back in March. Pyke’s next album is set to arrive in 2022.

The singer-songwriter will spend much of the remainder of the year on the road, announcing a slew of new tour dates in addition to some recently-rescheduled shows. Find all those dates below – tickets are on sale now.

Back in February, Pyke shared ‘Missing Memories’, an EP of demos and outtakes from his 2007 debut album, ‘Memories & Dust’. Last year saw Pyke release ‘Revisions’, an EP comprising alternate versions of tracks from throughout his career.

Both EPs followed on from Pyke’s sixth studio album ‘Rome’ – his first in half a decade – which arrived in August of last year.

Gordi’s second album, ‘Our Two Skins’, arrived last year. She’s since followed it up with a string of adjacent releases, including a short film and live EP along with a remix collection featuring the likes of Helado Negro, Ryan Hemsworth, Alex Somers and Camp Cope‘s Georgia Maq.

Gordi also teamed up with Alex Lahey earlier this year for the collaborative track ‘Dino’s’, with the pair also performing as part of KEXP’s live at home sessions.

Josh Pyke’s 2021 tour dates are:

JUNE

Saturday 26 – Hobart, Uni Bar

JULY

Thursday 1, Friday 2 – Brisbane, Lefty’s Music Hall (sold out)

Saturday 3 – Currumbin, Soundloudge (sold out)

Friday 9 – Adelaide, The Gov

Saturday 10 – Fremantle, Freo.Social

Friday 13 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel (early and late shows)

Saturday 14 – Frankstown, Pier Bandroom

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 4 – Milton, Milton Theatre

Thursday 9 – Belgrave, Sooki Lounge

Friday 10 – Meeniyan, Town Hall

Saturday 11 – Geelong, The Wool Exchange

Thursday 16 – Ballarat, Volta

Friday 17 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

Sunday 19 – Albury, Beer Deluxe

OCTOBER

Thursday 7 – Toowoomba, George Banks

Friday 8 – Sunshine Coast, Kings Beach Tavern

Saturday 9 – Bundaberg, Old Bundy Tavern

Sunday 10 – Rockhampton, Leichhardt Hotel

Wednesday 13 – Mackay, Metropolitan Hotel

Thursday 14 – Airlie Beach, Reef Gateway Hotel

Friday 15 – Townsville, Dalrymple Hotel

Friday 22 – Wollongong, Towradgi Beach Hotel

Saturday 23 – Newcastle, Earp Distilling Co.

Sunday 24 – Central Coast, Shady Palms

Thursday 28 – Dunsborough, Dunsborough Tavern

Friday 29 – Margaret River, The River

Saturday 30 – Nannup, Town Hall

Sunday 31 – Albany, White Star Hotel

NOVEMBER

Thursday 18 – South West Rocks, Country Club

Friday 19 – Port Macquarie, Hello Sailor