Josh Pyke shares Gordi collaboration ‘The Hummingbird’

Josh Pyke has released ‘The Hummingbird’, a new single that sees him team up with singer-songwriter Gordi.
The soaring, tender-hearted folk cut is anchored by plaintive piano and guitar, but really centres around the pair’s vocals, which harmonise gorgeously on the track’s haunting refrain: “If you don’t know distance / Then I don’t know what this is.”
The collaboration comes some six years after Gordi was an early recipient of one of Pyke’s JP Partnership development grants back in 2015. The initiative recently returned for its seventh year in a row.
‘The Hummingbird’ arrives alongside a Jefferton James-directed video. Watch that below:
‘The Hummingbird’ is the second single Pyke has released this year, after sharing ‘To Find Happiness’ back in March. Pyke’s next album is set to arrive in 2022.
The singer-songwriter will spend much of the remainder of the year on the road, announcing a slew of new tour dates in addition to some recently-rescheduled shows. Find all those dates below – tickets are on sale now.
Back in February, Pyke shared ‘Missing Memories’, an EP of demos and outtakes from his 2007 debut album, ‘Memories & Dust’. Last year saw Pyke release ‘Revisions’, an EP comprising alternate versions of tracks from throughout his career.
Both EPs followed on from Pyke’s sixth studio album ‘Rome’ – his first in half a decade – which arrived in August of last year.
Gordi’s second album, ‘Our Two Skins’, arrived last year. She’s since followed it up with a string of adjacent releases, including a short film and live EP along with a remix collection featuring the likes of Helado Negro, Ryan Hemsworth, Alex Somers and Camp Cope‘s Georgia Maq.
Gordi also teamed up with Alex Lahey earlier this year for the collaborative track ‘Dino’s’, with the pair also performing as part of KEXP’s live at home sessions.
Josh Pyke’s 2021 tour dates are:
JUNE
Saturday 26 – Hobart, Uni Bar
JULY
Thursday 1, Friday 2 – Brisbane, Lefty’s Music Hall (sold out)
Saturday 3 – Currumbin, Soundloudge (sold out)
Friday 9 – Adelaide, The Gov
Saturday 10 – Fremantle, Freo.Social
Friday 13 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel (early and late shows)
Saturday 14 – Frankstown, Pier Bandroom
SEPTEMBER
Saturday 4 – Milton, Milton Theatre
Thursday 9 – Belgrave, Sooki Lounge
Friday 10 – Meeniyan, Town Hall
Saturday 11 – Geelong, The Wool Exchange
Thursday 16 – Ballarat, Volta
Friday 17 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal
Sunday 19 – Albury, Beer Deluxe
OCTOBER
Thursday 7 – Toowoomba, George Banks
Friday 8 – Sunshine Coast, Kings Beach Tavern
Saturday 9 – Bundaberg, Old Bundy Tavern
Sunday 10 – Rockhampton, Leichhardt Hotel
Wednesday 13 – Mackay, Metropolitan Hotel
Thursday 14 – Airlie Beach, Reef Gateway Hotel
Friday 15 – Townsville, Dalrymple Hotel
Friday 22 – Wollongong, Towradgi Beach Hotel
Saturday 23 – Newcastle, Earp Distilling Co.
Sunday 24 – Central Coast, Shady Palms
Thursday 28 – Dunsborough, Dunsborough Tavern
Friday 29 – Margaret River, The River
Saturday 30 – Nannup, Town Hall
Sunday 31 – Albany, White Star Hotel
NOVEMBER
Thursday 18 – South West Rocks, Country Club
Friday 19 – Port Macquarie, Hello Sailor