Josh Pyke shares new single and video, ‘Don’t Let It Wait’

Josh Pyke shared a new single today (June 26), entitled ‘Don’t Let It Wait’. The release is accompanied by a new visualiser. Watch it below:

The track is Pyke’s fourth single for 2020, following on from ‘I Don’t Know’, ‘Doubting Thomas’ and ‘Home’. All four tracks will feature on Pyke’s upcoming sixth studio album, ‘Rome’.

The record will hit shelves and streaming services on August 28 via Wonderlick Entertainment/Sony Music Entertainment Australia.

In a press release, Josh Pyke said the new song “now feels entirely prescient”.

“I hope the sentiment in the song is one that people feel as we move out of the worst of Covid-19.”

For Pyke, releasing music during the pandemic has “been a huge challenge”. Nevertheless, he believes ‘Don’t Let It Wait’ is a fitting song for our times.

“It feels especially right to release this song at a time like this as it is about grabbing a moment. Tell the person you love how you feel, dive into the ocean when you have the chance,” he said.

“This song is a reminder to myself as much as anyone to seize the day.”

Josh Pyke will tour nationally in October to celebrate the release of ‘Rome’. He had initially intended to take his ‘Fans First Tour’ around Australia in March and April, but the coronavirus pandemic forced him to change his plans. Pyke’s tour dates are available here.

Earlier this year, Pyke appeared on popular ABC panel show, Q&A, to discuss the realities of being an artist during the coronavirus pandemic.