Josh Pyke shares video teaser for new song ‘Home’

Josh Pyke shared a short video to Twitter yesterday (May 18), teasing the release of a new song. The 30-second video ends by hinting that the upcoming track will be titled ‘Home’. Watch the teaser video below:

Hey guys,

More new music for you very soon. For me, this song has come to mean something very different from when I wrote it. I love that about songs, they change and have a life of their own. Hope it finds its way into your hearts.

JPX pic.twitter.com/DVr1uARWZe — Josh Pyke (@JOSHPYKE) May 18, 2020

Pyke’s upcoming song will be his third of the year, following on from his tracks ‘I Don’t Know’ and ‘Doubting Thomas’, the former marking Pyke’s return to releasing music after a five-year hiatus.

Josh Pyke had been due to tour Australia in March and April of this year, however was forced to reschedule these dates as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pyke will now embark on his ‘Fans First’ tour in October, playing shows in most major capital cities.

“Granted, it’s a long way off, but I’m sure you all understand why it had to be that way. I’d absolutely love you all to hang onto your tickets,” Pyke wrote on social media in March.