Virtual music festival Delivered, Live is returning for its ninth instalment this weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday May 30 at 7:30pm AEST. Musical guests for the evening include singer-songwriter Josh Pyke, rock duo This Way North and rapper L-Fresh The Lion. There will also be comedy sets from mainstay Sami Shah and RAW Comedy champion Danielle Walker.

As per usual, Henry Wagons will chair the event, with ABC presenter Myf Warhurst moderating an expert panel discussion.

The festival, streamed live from a venue that strictly observes social distancing rules, is available to watch on Delivered, Live’s YouTube channel.

As always, the event is free to live-stream, but viewers are encouraged to purchase a ticket. Ticket sales are divided between performers, their nominated venue and crew of choice and behind-the-scenes costs.

This weekend, ticket proceeds will be directed towards venues Tanswells Commercial Hotel, Campbelltown Arts Centre and Sooki Lounge. Industry members Sarah Madigan, Zig Parker and Steve Cool will also receive a portion of the sales.

According to a press release, Delivered, Live has sold over 8,100 virtual tickets to date, “proving that there is a paid audience in streaming”.

The last edition of Delivered, Live starred Dave Faulkner, Mo’Ju and Raised by Eagles.