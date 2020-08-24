Josh Teskey and Ash Grunwald announce joint album, ‘Push The Blues Away’

The Teskey Brothers‘ Josh Teskey and Ash Grunwald have announced a forthcoming joint album, ‘Push The Blues Away’.

According to a statement, ‘Push The Blues Away’ is “an album born out of a mutual love for the blues and a genuine appreciation for each other’s talents”. The eight-track LP will be released on November 13 through Ivy League.

The first single lifted from the album, ‘Thinking Bout Myself’ has been released today (August 24), and made its live debut on last night’s (August 23) episode of ABC music show The Sound. Watch the performance below:

The tracks on ‘Push The Blues Away’ were recorded live and straight to tape, and were written either by Teskey or Grunwald, except the covers of ‘Preachin’ Blues’ and ‘The Sky Is Crying’.

According to Grunwald, the idea for the album stemmed after he and Teskey began jamming to ‘The Sky Is Crying’ while filming the clip for their 2019 collaborative single, ‘Ain’t My Problem’.

“Somebody filmed our little jam,” he said in a statement.

“And it became the seed of a great idea: Why don’t we do an acoustic blues album? No bells and whistles, something from the heart.”

Both Grunwald and The Teskey Brothers released albums last year, ‘Mojo’ and ‘Run Home Slow’, respectively.

The ‘Push The Blues Away’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Low Down Dog’

2. ‘Hungry Heart’

3. ‘Thinking ‘Bout Myself’

4. ‘Push The Blues Away’

5. ‘It Rained’

6. ‘Something With Feel’

7. ‘Preachin’ Blues’

8. ‘The Sky Is Crying’