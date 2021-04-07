Josh Teskey and Ash Grunwald, Cash Savage lead inaugural Good Times Festival lineup

Josh Teskey and Ash Grunwald, Cash Savage & the Last Drinks and Surprise Chef lead the lineup for new regional NSW festival Good Times.

The festival is a new venture by the organisers behind the annual Strawberry Fields, and was funded via the Federal Government’s Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) grants program.

The inaugural festival will take place in the historic township of Tocumwal, NSW, between June 18-19, celebrating the Winter Solstice. Events will take place across a range of venues, including the historic Terminus Hotel, the Tocumwal Memorial Hall and the town’s main drag, which will be transformed on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Elsewhere on the lineup are the likes of Emma Donovan & the Putbacks, Benny Walker, Bumpy, Sagamore, Izy, Anna Scionti and more.

All performances will either be free or donation based, with proceeds going to the local community groups. You can register for ticketed events here, on sale from 9AM AEST on April 15.

Headliners Teskey (of The Teskey Brothers) and Grunwald will be bringing their new collaborative album ‘Push the Blues Away’ to the festival.

The album, which arrived in November of last year, was recorded live and straight to tape. It comprises largely of tracks written by the duo, along with covers of standards ‘Preachin’ Blues’ and ‘The Sky Is Crying’.