Josh Teskey & Ash Grunwald share second collaborative single

Josh Teskey of The Teskey Brothers has teamed up with Ash Grunwald on the single ‘Hungry Heart’.

The track, out today (October 1), is the second released by the pair. Their previous collab, ‘Thinking ‘Bout Myself’, hit streaming services in August.

Listen to ‘Hungry Heart’ below:

Both of the pair’s singles will appear on their forthcoming blues album, ‘Push The Blues Away’. The record is due for release on November 13 through Ivy League.

“‘Hungry Heart’ almost has a slight old school gospel flavour paired with the folky acoustic blues stylings,” Grunwald said of the pair’s latest track in a press release.

Grunwald says that the track adds levity to an album dominated by “sad blues”. For Teskey, the song is “the story of spending your whole life searching for love and finding it.”

“After spending many years running away, attempting to push the blues away, ‘Hungry Heart’ is the happy ending, the moment when I stopped running away and found and accepted love,” he said in a press release.

‘Push The Blues Away’ is comprised mainly of originals, but also features two blues standards. The pair recorded renditions of ‘The Sky Is Crying’ and ‘Preachin’ Blues’ for the album.

It’s been a big year for both artists, despite the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier in 2020, Josh Teskey scored his first ARIA #1 album with The Teskey Brothers’ ‘Live At The Forum’.

Meanwhile, Grunwald released the studio album, ‘Mojo’, in late 2019 and dropped his greatest hits anthology earlier this year.