Journey guitarist Neal Schon has announced some key line-up changes to the band, including the return of former bassist and American Idol judge Randy Jackson.

On Saturday (May 23), Schon revealed that the band had recruited both Jackson and Grammy-winning drummer Narada Michael Walden. “Ok Friends word is out ! @randyjackson RJ the Big Dawg is our new Bass player again,” he announced on Instagram.

In a separate post, he shared the news of Walden’s addition to the line-up, writing: “Word is out ! @officialnarada Narada Michael Walden is our new Drummer! Multi talented song writer Producer / Mahavishnu orchestra The J Boyz will have a new Strut thank you for your love and help my LadyM.”

The vacancies required filling after Journey spectacularly sacked their drummer and bassist over an alleged “corporate coup d’état” earlier this year.

Steve Smith and bassist Ross Valory were accused of trying to take over the corporate entity Nightmare Productions, Inc. in an attempt to take control of the Journey name.

The band’s remaining principal members, Schon and keyboardist Jon Cain, filed a lawsuit on March 3 against the former drummer and bassist.

Jackson originally played bass with Journey in the ’80s, performing on the band’s 1986 album ‘Raised on Radio’.

Since then he has become known for his appearances as the longest-serving judge on American Idol and executive producer for MTV’s America’s Best Dance Crew. Jackson has previously won a Grammy Award for his work as a producer.

The new Journey lineup made its debut during a socially distanced performance of ‘Don’t Stop Believin” for UNICEF’s Won’t Stop fundraiser.