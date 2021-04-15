Joy McKean to be recognised with top honour at the 2021 APRA Music Awards

Aussie country music trailblazer Joy McKean will be honoured at this year’s APRA Music Awards, it was announced today (April 15).

For her songwriting talents, McKean will be the second of two artists to receive the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music this year, along with the late Helen Reddy.

McKean gained fame in the 1940s and ’50s for her recordings with her sister, Heather. She went on to write some of country music’s most beloved songs, including ‘The Biggest Disappointment’, ‘Walk A Country Mile’ and ‘Indian Pacific’.

McKean was prolific through her partnership with husband Slim Dusty, penning some of his most famous songs over the course of 50 years.

In a press release, McKean said, “I am honoured indeed to be chosen as the 2021 recipient of the prestigious Ted Albert Award. It was most unexpected, and I thank those who must have nominated me for such consideration by APRA.

“After what has been a lifetime of working in the music industry, and loving just about every minute of it, I find it fascinating to reflect on the changes that have taken place. I’ve seen a lot of them, and no doubt there will be many more than I will ever see.”

The performers for this year’s APRA Music Awards – set to take place on Wednesday April 28 – were also announced today.

The likes of Odette, Jimmy Barnes, The Teskey Brothers‘ Josh Teskey, Lime Cordiale, A. Girl, Sycco and Stevan are among the artists set to perform live.

Artists among the nominees for the 2021 APRA Music Awards include are Tash Sultana, Tame Impala and Miiesha.