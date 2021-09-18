Joyce Manor performed My Chemical Romance’s ‘Helena’ at Riot Fest

Joyce Manor recently opened their slot at Riot Fest with a rendition of My Chemical Romance‘s ‘Helena’.

Taking to the Chicago stage on Thursday night (September 16), Joyce Manor covered the classic My Chemical Romance track, lifted from their 2004 breakout second studio album ‘Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge’.

Fans were quick to capture the California outfit’s homage to the emo greats, sharing phone-shot videos to social media, which you can check out below.

Joyce Manor covered HELENA and proved they should open for My Chemical Romance next year. pic.twitter.com/DdntiDjIqb — riot tony (@ItMeTony) September 16, 2021

Joyce Manor really covered "Helena" at Riot Fest. What a sentence. — David Anthony (@DBAnthony) September 16, 2021

And listen to the original song below:

As highlighted by Stereogum, Joyce Manor frontman Barry Johnson covered Guided By Voices’ ‘Game of Pricks’ a few weeks back, with the band putting out a rarities compilation, ‘Songs from Northern Torrance’, last year.

The opening day of the four-day Riot Fest also saw Morrissey, Patti Smith and Her Band and Alkaline Trio perform, with Nine Inch Nails, The Smashing Pumpkins, NOFX, Run the Jewels, Slipknot and more set to take to the stage over the weekend.

In their four-star review of Morrissey’s appearance at Riot Fest, NME noted “the disgraced icon croons his way through an enviable setlist of Smiths classics, and thankfully avoids controversy”.

“Decked out in a black suit with brown shoes and a New York Dolls t-shirt, Moz may not be sporting the pompadour anymore, but he still has the voice and stage presence that has enthralled legions of fans for decades.”