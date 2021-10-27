Joywave drummer receives package of live scorpions in the mail

Joywave drummer Paul Brenner has revealed that he was sent a package of live scorpions.

The sticksman told US TV station WROC that he ordered a T-shirt and some shoes from an internet seller in Hawaii, and when it got to his address in Rochester, it was filled with the arachnids.

“At first I thought it was like a tick, or something. I mean, they were really small,” Brenner said. “That’s when I realised, ‘No, that’s a scorpion’. That’s when my shirt left my hands and went into the box.”

The drummer said he counted eight little ones “and one really, really big one.”

The plot thickens: The man who found nine scorpions — eight little ones and one really, really big one — in a package delivered to his Rochester house is the drummer for nationally renowned rockband @joywave. #ROChttps://t.co/gPlF0gVIOL — News 8 WROC (@News_8) October 26, 2021

“The cops seemed to love it,” he added. “More kept showing up, they had their phones out, some of them were saying ‘I’ve never even seen a scorpion.’”

Brenner went on to say that “the scariest part” was thinking about what could have happened.

He said: “I have a cat. My roommate was home all weekend. And to know that there were live scorpions, feet from my sleeping cat, and I wasn’t there, that’s just creepy. ‘Tis the season, I suppose.”

Joking about it being Halloween season, Brenner added: “I was tricked, not treated today.”

Joywave were formed in Rochester in 2010. They have released three albums and more recently their 2021 EP ‘Every Window Is A Mirror’.

In the past they have toured with The Killers and Bastille.

