JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown collaborative album to drop this year

Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA are set to release a collaborative album this year.

The rappers first shared news of their forthcoming joint album while hosting an NTS Radio show together in March of last year.

The pair then announced the project at Smoker’s Club festival in southern California where they also performed a new, currently untitled song.

Advertisement

After performing the track live together, Brown addressed the crowd: “So yeah, Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA album. Y’all just heard the first song, coming soon. Motherfuckers get ready for Peggy and Danny, bitch.”

JPEGMAFIA revealed this weekend (January 15) via a tweet that the album will arrive in 2023. They also shared some behind the scenes pictures.

It’s not the first time that the two artists have collaborated. In 2019, JPEG featured on ‘Negro Spiritual’, a track from Brown’s fifth studio album, ‘uknowhatimsayin¿’. JPEG also produced ‘3 Tearz’, another song from the album, which featured Run the Jewels.

Brown is currently at work on his sixth studio album, ‘Quaranta’, which is set for release this year. In 2021 he also made his debut as a stand-up comedian, opening for Hannibal Buress at a show in Texas.

Advertisement

In October last year, JPEGMAFIA linked up with Tkay Maidza for a ‘High Beams’ remix, marking the third collaboration between the two rappers.

Speaking to NME in 2021, JPEGMAFIA explained where he thinks his music fits in the wider rap world.

“I’m not trying to be different, I am naturally different,” he explained. “People apply a try-hard attitude to get everyone to like them or think they’re different, which is odd to me because they don’t understand that some people just aren’t like them. I’m not purposely trying to be different from rap people.”