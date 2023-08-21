JPEGMAFIA announces Australian headline shows

JPEGMAFIA has announced a pair of Australian headline shows for September, when the American experimental rapper will be in the country as part of the Listen Out festival line-up.

Peggy will play a show at the Forum in Melbourne on September 25, before playing the Roundhouse in Sydney on September 27. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (August 25), with a Frontier Members pre-sale commencing two days earlier.

JPEGMAFIA will play all four Listen Out dates – in Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney. Elsewhere on the bill are the likes of Skrillex, Ice Spice, Four Tet, Lil Uzi Vert, Metro Boomin and Coi Leray. Tickets are on sale now.

It’s been just over a year since JPEG toured Australia. The rapper was last in the country in July 2022, performing shows in Melbourne and Sydney alongside an appearance at that year’s Splendour in the Grass.

Since then, he’s released ‘Scaring The Hoes’, a collaborative album with Danny Brown that arrived in March this year. JPEG’s most recent solo album was 2021’s ‘LP!’

“JPEGMafia has always been exhilarating, despite what tempo he’s at,” NME said in a four-star review upon its release.

“With a cadence that is recognisable and endlessly charming, whatever he has been doing lately has been fun. Criminally underrated because he’s not making music like the big dogs, JPEGMAFIA still keeps his integrity no matter what – continually putting out a high standard of work in the process.”

JPEGMAFIA’s 2023 Australian headline shows are:

SEPTEMBER

Monday 25 – Melbourne, Forum

Wednesday 27 – Sydney, Roundhouse