JPEGMAFIA apologises “for the negative energy” and “acting irresponsibly”

JPEGMAFIA has taken accountability for his actions in recent months, citing that “acting irresponsibly” is “not what he is about”.

The rapper – real name Barrington DeVaughn Hendricks – started the year by aligning himself with the controversial rapper Kanye West. While fans still awaited the highly-anticipated first instalment in Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Vultures’ album trilogy, he posted a picture of himself and his “idol” West which received much backlash.

In response, JPEGMAFIA defended his choice to team up with Ye despite his public anti-Semitic remarks, which feature on his latest album. He previously stated that he was adamant that “there’s nothing political about it” and worked on three tracks from ‘Vultures 1’: ‘FUK SUMN’ featuring Playboi Carti and Travis Scott, DO IT’ with YG and Nipsey Hustle, and ‘STARS’.

Hendricks also took to X/Twitter to question why West was acknowledging musicians “who have less to offer u than me.” He also took a jab at Freddie Gibbs, who worked on ‘BACK TO ME’ with West, wondering why Ye “skip[ped] over [him] for n****s that’s getting they baby mommas fucked on camera.”

Now, in a recent slew of tweets, he added: “I would like to apologise for the negative energy I’ve had this year. I was acting irresponsibly before, and that’s not what I am about.”

He continued: “When I get frustrated at one thing or person, sometimes I act out in a way that isn’t right. Even if I feel and know that I am in the right. I’m sorry for projecting that energy onto my fans that I love.

“I’ve refocused [and] I have been nonstop working on my album for you [and] I hope you all love it. [And] Even if you don’t, I’m happy knowing that my fans understand I put real work into everything. And just to be clear, I am apologizing to my fans and no one else.”

JPEG first announced he was working on an album last year, telling fans that they could expect three from him in 2023. However, he only released one full-length collaborative project with Danny Brown called ‘SCARING THE HOES: VOL 1’. The duo then followed the record up with the four-track EP ‘Scaring the Hoes: DLC Pack’.

This January, Hendricks told fans that he’s “still finishing” his next solo record and was meant to surprise-drop it on New Year’s Day.

In other news, JPEGMAFIA will perform at the Outbreak Festival this June – you can find available tickets here. Basement, Flatbush Zombies, Mannequin Pussy, Ceremony, Touché Amoré, Movements, Incendiary, Mindforce and more also feature on the line-up.