JPEGMAFIA, Basement, Flatbush Zombies and more announced for Outbreak Festival 2024

Outbreak Festival has announced its first batch of names for next year’s festival.

The hardcore and counterculture festival will be returning to Manchester for its 13th year from June 28-30. It will be coming back to its old home of Bowlers Exhibition Centre after the 2023 edition was held at Depot Mayfield.

The only confirmed headliner so far is Basement, with three others set to be announced. JPEGMAFIA, meanwhile, will be performing on the Friday alongside Flatbush Zombies, The Garden, Redveil, Mavi and King Isis.

The cross-genre line-up on the Saturday and Sunday, meanwhile, consists of the likes of Soccer Mommy, Show Me The Body, Poison The Well, Angel Du$t, Mannequin Pussy, Ceremony, Touché Amoré, Movements, Incendiary, Mindforce and more.

This year’s festival will also indulge in some nostalgia with several bands playing their most renowned albums in full. Joyce Manor will commemorate the 10 year anniversary of ‘Never Hungover Again’, Nothing will perform 2014’s ‘Guilty Of Everything’, The Hotelier will celebrate a decade of ‘Home, Like Noplace Is There’, and Thursday will perform a set comprised of tracks from two of their most celebrated albums, ‘War All The Time’ and ‘Full Collapse’.

Other bands set to perform include Balance and Composure, Bodyweb, Chat Pile, Demonstration Of Power, Fiddlehead, Higher Power, Hot Mulligan, Teenage Wrist, The World Is A Beautiful Place And I Am No Longer Afraid To Die and many more.

Further announcements will be made in due course. Tickets are on sale now herewith full weekend passes available, as well as single Friday and combined Saturday and Sunday entry.

The 2023 edition was headlined by US hip-hop heavyweights Denzel Curry and Death Grips as well as Converge and Bane.

Other acts on the line-up included Earl Sweatshirt, Code Orange, Converge, Show Me The Body, Trapped Under Ice, Turnover and Loathe, as well as CANDY, Fleshwater, Gel, High Vis, Jesus Piece, KOYO, Lil Ugly Mane, MIKE, One Step Closer, Scowl, SPEED, SPY, Wiki and Zulu.