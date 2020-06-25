JPEGMAFIA samples Donald Trump on new song ‘THE BENDS!’

JPEGMAFIA has sampled (and taken aim at) President Donald Trump on fiery new song ‘THE BENDS!’ – listen to it below.

In the song, the rapper uses a snippet of a Donald Trump speak from a November 2019 event in Atlanta, Georgia called ‘Black Voices for Trump’.

During the song, JPEGMAFIA raps, “My leader treat me like a enemy,” and discusses Trump’s impeachment inquiry from earlier this year.

Listen to ‘THE BENDS!’ below.

The track is the latest in a long series of singles that JPEGMAFIA has been dropping across 2020.

Most recently, he collaborated with Brockhampton on new track ‘chain on / hold me’, and has also shared a number of his own singles including ‘Bald!’, ‘Covered In Money!’ and ‘Cutie Pie!’.

The tracks follow the rapper’s 2019 album ‘All My Heroes Are Cornballs’, which NME gave a five-star review, writing: “JPEGMAFIA’s third album is his most accomplished record yet. Sure, it might not slap you in the face quite like ‘Veteran’, but there’s far more invention here – and it seems like the kind of album created for multiple listens on headphones.

“Based on his versatile vocal performance, it’d be great to see Peggy abandon the punk rap sound and experiment by putting out a sardonic lo-fi R&B album. Can we start a petition?”

Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie, meanwhile, recently demanded that Donald Trump stop using his band’s music at his campaign rallies.

Responding to the use of ‘High Hopes’ at Trump events, Urie bluntly responded: “Dear Trump Campaign, Fuck you. You’re not invited. Stop playing my song.”