JPEGMAFIA says he will release three albums in 2023

JPEGMAFIA has said that he intends to put out three albums this year.

Earlier this month the US rapper said that he would be releasing a collaborative album with Danny Brown in 2023, having announced the project last March.

Sharing the news via a tweet, he confirmed that the album will arrive in 2023, and also shared behind-the-scenes pictures of the pair working together.

Now JPEGMAFIA – real name Barrington DeVaughn Hendricks – has said that two more albums will be coming this year.

“3 ALBUMS in 2023,” he wrote on Twitter last week (January 20).

JPEGMAFIA and Brown were performing at Smoker’s Club festival in southern California when they announced the project and performed a new, currently untitled song.

After performing the track live together, Brown addressed the crowd: “So yeah, Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA album. Y’all just heard the first song, coming soon. Motherfuckers get ready for Peggy and Danny, bitch.”

It’s not the first time that the two artists have collaborated. In 2019, JPEG featured on ‘Negro Spiritual’, a track from Brown’s fifth studio album, ‘uknowhatimsayin¿’. JPEG also produced ‘3 Tearz’, another song from the album, which featured Run the Jewels.

JPEGMAFIA’s next album will follow 2021’s ‘LP!’, which NME described in a four-star review as a “a wacky free-for-all fourth album” in which the “idiosyncratic Brooklynite shows the world how unique he is once again”.

“JPEGMafia has always been exhilarating, despite what tempo he’s at,” it continued. “With a cadence that is recognisable and endlessly charming, whatever he has been doing lately has been fun. Criminally underrated because he’s not making music like the big dogs, JPEGMafia still keeps his integrity no matter what – continually putting out a high standard of work in the process.”