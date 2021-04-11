Judas Priest’s Rob Halford urges heavy metal fans to get coronavirus vaccine

Judas Priest‘s Rob Halford has urged heavy metal fans to get the coronavirus vaccine so that live music can return.

The frontman took to Instagram yesterday (April 10) to share a video encouraging people to get vaccinated in order to “get those amazing vibes and feelings back faster”.

“Hi everyone. This is your metal god, Rob Halford of Judas Priest, sending you a massive shoutout of thanks to our metal community for doing the right thing by getting the life-saving vaccine that will eventually eradicate COVID-19 around the world,” Halford began his statement.

“One thing we’re proud about in metal is that we not only stand together united for our music but also for each other.”

He continued: “You know, common sense states that by having the jab, we’re opening up one of the most important areas that we have so desperately missed, which is being side by side, horns way up at clubs, theatres, arenas and festivals where who we are and what we live for is tangible and real with the bands we love. So let’s get those amazing vibes and feelings back faster.

“I urge those of us who have not yet been vaccinated to please step up. Judas Priest and all bands everywhere are made complete by playing live for our fans.”

Halford ended his message by sharing the address of for grassroots charity Made To Save, who work to ensure communities hardest hit by the pandemic have access to vaccines. You can find out more here.

Earlier this year, Halford revealed how much he related to the scenes depicted in classic mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap.

The Judas Priest frontman recalled seeing the 1984 film with his bandmate Glenn Tipton, which both musicians remarked was a mirror image of their classic rock star antics.

Meanwhile, King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox, have shared a cover of Judas Priest‘s ‘Breaking The Law’ – watch it here.