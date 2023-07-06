Juice Webster announces debut album, ‘Julia’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Juice Webster has announced her long-awaited debut album, ‘Julia’.

The singer took to social media today (July 6) to break the news, confirming that the record is due for release on September 15 via Cohort. The album is currently available for pre-order on vinyl and digital. A vinyl copy of ‘Julia’ runs at AUD$35, while the album costs $10 on digital. Pre-order your copy of Juice Webster’s ‘Julia’ here.

‘Julia’ has also been previewed by a brand new single, ‘Returning’, along with an accompanying music video.

Watch the music video for Juice Webster’s ‘Returning’ below.

Juice Webster said of ‘Returning’ via a press statement: “When I wrote ‘Returning’ I was thinking a lot about how I sometimes wish I could go back in time and really soak up moments from my past which ultimately turned out to be really significant and special to me. There’s so much from my childhood that I cling to now, but that I know at the time didn’t seem important. And now all of a sudden I find myself down the road with this weight, yearning for these moments or people from my past, knowing that the only way through is forward.”

Besides ‘Returning’, ‘Julia’ will also include previously released singles ‘In The Zone’ and ‘Headaches’. Other unreleased music from the upcoming album include songs like ‘Waking Dream’, ‘How Can I’ and ‘Without You’.

Check out the cover art and track list for Juice Webster’s ‘Julia’ below.

‘Returning’ ‘In The Zone’ ‘Black Coat, Black Skirt’ ‘Waking Dream’ ‘How Can I’ ‘Without You’ ‘Headaches’ ‘Among The Wires’ ‘Two Hands’ ‘All For You’

Prior to ‘Returning’, ‘In The Zone’ and ‘Headaches’, Juice Webster last released the 2021 EP ‘More Than Reaction’. That five-track project consisted of songs ‘Stupid Girl’, ‘Let the Dog Out’, ‘Believer’, ‘Wanna Be Held’ and ‘I Don’t Mean To’.