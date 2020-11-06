Juice Webster shares new single and music video ‘Let The Dog Out’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Juice Webster has shared a new single titled ‘Let The Dog Out’.

The song was produced by Kllo‘s Simon Lam and arrives with a hazy, lo-fi video directed by Meg Duncan. The clip was shot in June, in between Melbourne’s two lockdown periods.

In a statement, Webster said the song revolved around introspection and contemplation.

“‘Let The Dog Out’ is about waking up in the morning and straight away anticipating the onset of the heavy feelings that stem from the big questions,” she said.

“It’s about trying your best to fight them off by going for a walk to be around other people, or by trying to believe in something in order to find meaning, but not quite being able to. I didn’t grow up in a religious household, nor did I attend a religious school, but I find that when I’m struggling to comprehend certain events or happenings, I have this real desire to believe in some greater power in order to make sense of them.

“I, like many other people, feel very affected by unjust stories – bad things happening to good people – and in those moments I just really wish that I truly believed there was a reason for it. ‘Let The Dog Out’ is about this desire.”

The single marks Webster’s first new music of 2020, following the release of her debut EP ‘You Who Was Myself’ last year.