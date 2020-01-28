Further posthumous Juice WRLD music releases are being planned, according to the late rapper’s publisher BMG.

The Illinois musician, real name Jarad Higgins, died in December at the age of 21. The cause of his death was recently confirmed by the the Cook County Medical Examiner, who ruled that the rapper died following an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine.

Following the news that the Juice WRLD-featuring ‘Godzilla’ from Eminem’s new album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ had gone to number one in the UK charts, an executive from Juice’s publisher BMG suggested that there was plenty more unreleased music from the rapper to be shared.

“We are all very proud of Juice WRLD and that his music continues to be honoured and live on forever,” Thomas Scherer, EVP, repertoire and marketing at BMG LA, told Music Week.

“There is still so much more to come which will show how creative and prolific he was as an artist. This is just the start of a new beginning.”

Following the official ruling on the cause of his death, the family of Juice WRLD issued a statement in which they thanked the late rapper’s fans for their support during this difficult time.

“You guys meant the entire world to Juice and by listening to his music, watching his videos and sharing your stories about him, you are keeping his memory alive forever,” the statement said.

They added: “We plan to honour Juice’s talents, his spirit, and the love he felt for his fans by sharing unreleased music and other projects that he was passionately in the process of developing.”