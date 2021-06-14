Posthumous Juice WRLD EP ‘The Party Never Ends’ is on the way

Juice WRLD‘s team have announced that another posthumous project from the late rapper is set for release.

Juice WRLD (real name Jarad Anthony Higgins) died of a drug overdose aged 21 in December 2019, nine months after the release of his second album, ‘Death Race For Love’.

The rapper’s third album, ‘Legends Never Die’, was posthumously released in 2020.

Advertisement

In a new interview, the star’s team confirmed that new EP The Party Never Ends will feature appearances from a selection of high-profile stars, including the likes of Lil Uzi Vert.

While his team remained otherwise coy about the new project, the late rapper has continued to make a selection of guest appearances following his death in December 2019.

Most recently, he appeared on Migos‘ ‘Culture III’ and Maroon 5‘s ‘Jordi’, while last month saw the reissue of his debut album ‘Goodbye & Good Riddance’.

The newly minted Anniversary Edition of ‘Goodbye & Good Riddance’ includes a remix of the breakthrough hit ‘Lucid Dreams’ featuring Lil Uzi Vert, as well as the previously unheard cut ‘734’.

The rapper was also recently accused of plagiarising ‘Scared Of Love’ from another artist, with a lawsuit against the late rapper’s estate set to proceed.

The artist making the accusations, LA-based songwriter and producer Ghost Loft, has claimed that the track lifts heavily from his 2013 song ‘So High’.

Advertisement

According to TMZ, Ghost Loft is now suing Carmella Wallace, Juice WRLD’s mother and the executor of his estate, along with Universal Music Group, Interscope, and ‘Scared Of Love’ co-writer Mitch Mula. The lawsuit will be pursuing damages, an injunction prohibiting Juice WLRD’s estate from profiting off the song, and a writing credit.

Meanwhile Juice WRLD’s photographer, Chris Long, spoke candidly about his death last month, denying that the rapper took the drugs he overdosed on out of fears they’d be confiscated by police.