Juice WRLD’s final posthumous album is “in the works”

Juice WRLD‘s final posthumous album will arrive soon, as confirmed by the late rapper’s friend and Grade A Productions label head Lil Bibby.

Bibby shared a video of the rapper in the studio on his Instagram on Saturday (February 4) and wrote in the caption that he wanted the album to feel like “a celebration/party”.

“The Last Juice WRLD Album is in the works,” Bibby wrote. “Let’s celebrate the life of Juice. No more mourning, I want everyone that Juice loved while he was here to help celebrate, especially his fans who he loved!”

He continued: “You guys have been the best fans an artist can have (Minus the death threats to Bibby). I’m not gonna complain but i’ll jus say this is not easy. We miss you, We love you 999 til the world ends.”

Juice WRLD passed away in December 2019 after suffering a drug-induced seizure at Chicago’s Midway airport, nine months after the release of his second album, ‘Death Race For Love’. He was 21.

Since then, a posthumous album called ‘Legends Never Die’ was released in 2020. His second posthumous album, ‘Fighting Demons’, arrived in December 2021. The following February, two previously unreleased Juice WRLD tracks were shared called ‘Go Hard 2.0’ and ‘Cigarettes’.

‘Fighting Demons’, which features guest appearances from the likes of Eminem, Justin Bieber and BTS’ Suga, was originally released to tie in with the HBO-produced documentary titled Into the Abyss.

Last summer, Chicagoan viral rap star Polo G used his main stage set at Reading Festival 2022 (August 26) to pay tribute to Juice WRLD.

During his set, he asked his DJ to play Juice WRLD‘s ‘Armed And Dangerous’ in full, rapping along and inviting the crowd to do the same. Afterwards, he briefly gave an earnest “R.I.P J Dawg, man” to acknowledge the lost life of the influential rapper.