Juice WRLD’s girlfriend speaks publicly for first time since his death

Juice WRLD’s girlfriend has spoken out for the first time since the rapper’s death last week.

Last week, Higgins’ family also spoke for the first time since his passing.

Speaking to TMZ, his family said: “We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short. As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency.

“Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it. Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction.”

They added that they hoped lessons could be learned from his legacy:“We hope the conversations he started in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles as that is what he wanted more than anything.

“We know that Jarad’s legacy of love, joy and emotional honesty will live on.”

Since his death, fans have continued to pay tribute to the late star as his music rose to the US top spots on Amazon Music, Apple and Spotify.

On Apple Music’s Top 100: USA chart, the rapper currently holds the top spot with his track ‘Lucid Dreams’. His song ‘Bandit’ featuring Young Boy takes second place, while ‘All Girls Are The Same’, ‘Legends’ and ‘Robbery’ sit at number five, six and seven.

On Spotify, his tracks make up the top five songs on the Top 200 US chart.

Meanwhile, tributes have continued to pour in from the likes of Sting – whose 1993 track ‘Shape of My Heart’ was reworked to create Juice WRLD’s hit ‘Lucid Dreams’.