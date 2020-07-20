‘Legends Never Die’, the posthumous album release by the late rapper Juice WRLD last Friday, is the most successful posthumous album release of the last two decades in the US.

The Chicago-born rapper died in December 2019 from an accidental overdose at the age of 21, having already released 2018’s ‘Goodbye & Good Riddance’ and 2019’s ‘Death Race For Love’.

In the US, it recorded 497,000 equivalent album units during its first week of release, making it the biggest Billboard Chart debut of 2020 as well as the biggest posthumous album debut in 20 years.

This accounts to 422.63 million on-demand streams, the fourth-highest amount ever earned by an album in its debut week.

‘Legends Never Die’ was released on July 10 and also topped charts in the UK, with three of its songs also breaking into the top 10 singles chart.

In a three-star review, NME said of the album: “Where other posthumous projects have succeeded – see the recent Pop Smoke album ‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon’ – in ensuring that these larger-than-life characters are accurately represented in their charisma and verve, ‘Legends Never Die’ falls flat.

“What mattered most to Juice WRLD and his fans was his voice and his message. Despite the contagious nature of most of the tracks, that message is muted or left jumbled within a meandering album.

Earlier this month (July 11), a video for Juice WRLD’s Marshmello collaboration ‘Come And Go’, in which he turns into a cartoon hero, was released. Soon after (July 13), another video in which Juice appears as an animated charter was released for new single ‘Wishing Well.’