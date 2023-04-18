Juicy Fest announces 2024 line-up featuring T-Pain, Ashanti, The Game and more

Juicy Fest has announced its performance line-up for 2024 featuring multiple big names in rap and R&B music.

The touring festival – which will take place from January 3 to January 20 across Australia and New Zealand – will feature the likes of T-Pain, Ashanti, The Game, and T.I. as headlining performers. Per a press release, one more headliner has yet to be announced.

Trey Songz, Bone Thugs ‘N’ Harmony, Keri Hilson, Mario and Fabolous have also been announced as supporting acts.

Juicy Fest 2024 will take place in Christchurch, Wellington, Tauranga, Auckland, Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Adelaide and the Gold Coast.

Tickets to Juicy Fest 2024 are set to go on sale on April 26 at 7PM local time via the festival’s official website. However, interested parties can pre-register now to secure purchase tickets an hour earlier at 6PM. Pre-registering also enters you into a lucky draw with over $10,000 worth of prizes up for grabs.

In a press statement, festival spokesman Matthey Spratt said: “Next year’s event will be bigger and better than this year’s debut which showcased global mainstream stars Nelly and Ja Rule, as well as legendary singer, songwriter and producer Ne-Yo. The 2024 event will build upon the success of our inaugural year to become one of the leading music festivals on the Australian and New Zealand calendar.”

The current line-up for Juicy Fest 2024 is:

T-Pain

Ashanti

T.I.

The Game

Trey Songz

Bone Thugs ‘N’ Harmony

Mario

Fabolous

Keri Hilson

The dates for Juicy Fest 2024 are:

Jan 03 – Christchurch

Jan 04 – Wellington

Jan 06 – Tauranga

Jan 07 – Auckland

Jan 12 – Melbourne

Jan 13 – Sydney

Jan 14 – Perth

Jan 19 – Adelaide

Jan 20 – Gold Coast

Juicy Fest 2023 took place this January and featured performances from Nelly, Ne-Yo, Ja Rule, Bow Wow, Xzibit, Chingy, Mya, Llyod, Pretty Ricky and Twista.