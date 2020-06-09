GAMING  

Juicy J drops protest-fuelled track, ‘Hella Fuckin’ Trauma’

Taking aim at the police, coronavirus and more

By Anna Rose
Juicy J
Juciy J. CREDIT: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

American rapper Juicy J has released a protest-fuelled track, ‘Hella Fuckin’ Trauma’.

Released on Soundcloud on June 7, the 45-year-old declares “enough is enough” in regards to racist violence in America that has sparked a series of rallies and protest in many of its major cities following the death of George Floyd.

Listen to ‘Hella Fuckin’ Trauma’ below:

A member of hip hop group Three 6 Mafia, Juicy J used samples from the outfit’s track ‘Time for Da Juice Mane’ on this self-produced release. In ‘Hella Fuckin’ Trauma’, he also mentions legendary rapper Tupac and his feud with his record label, Columbia Records.

Juicy J is the latest in a string of musicians releasing music to share their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Trey Songz, Meek Mills, U2, Elvis Costello and FEVER 333 are among several releasing music, with many other musicians taking to social media to declare support and share their opinions on the current situation, with many also taking part in protests and rallies around the globe.

Juicy J released his full-length album ‘Rubba Band Business’ in 2017, releasing a follow-up mixtape, ‘Shutdafukup’, in 2018.

Last year Juicy J united with fellow Three 6 Mafia member DJ Paul for a series of live shows under the moniker. More were planned for March but were pushed back to October in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

