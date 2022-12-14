Julia Gillard misogyny speech, Bee Gees’ ‘Stayin’ Alive’ among new additions to Sounds of Australia list

The National Film and Sound Archive has revealed its list of additions to the Sounds of Australia archive for 2022.

Established in 2007, the Sounds of Australia list is the NFSA’s selection of sound recordings which “inform or reflect life in Australia”. New additions to the list are made every year, nominated by the Australian public and selected by a panel.

One of the new inclusions to the Sounds of Australia list for 2022 is Julia Gillard’s “misogyny” speech, which the former Prime Minister delivered in parliament in October 2012, after then-opposition leader Tony Abbott accused her of sexism.

“I will not be lectured about sexism and misogyny by this man,” Gillard famously said at the time. “If he wants to know what misogyny looks like in modern Australia, he doesn’t need a motion in the House Of Representatives, he needs a mirror.”

The speech was widely broadcast at the time, and in the decade since it was delivered, has retained a cultural significance. A YouTube video featuring the speech in full has been seen 5.6million times, and it became a widely-used sound on TikTok by users making videos about the sexism and misogyny they experience.

Elsewhere on this year’s list are the Bee Gees‘ 1977 Saturday Night Fever song ‘Stayin’ Alive’. The song reached number one in Australia, the USA, Canada, Mexico and the Netherlands. Though the group consisted of English-born brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb, the Bee Gees formed in Australia in 1958, releasing their first two albums and early singles in the country before later returning to the UK.

Other new additions include the theme song for Australian soap opera Neighbours, composed by Tony Hatch with lyrics by Jackie Trent and recorded by Barry Crocker. South Australian nun Sister Janet Mead – who died earlier this year – also made the list with her 1973 rock and roll version of ‘The Lord’s Prayer’.

Bicentenary protest coverage by Radio Redfern in 1988, ‘The Drover’s Dream’ by Alan Scott and the Bushwhackers, ‘Digger’ by Jack Lumsdaine, and Ted Roberts’ 1966 decimal currency jingle are among the other new inclusions.

The 2022 Sounds of Australia list brings the total number of recordings to over 170. Among the list are songs such as Men at Work‘s ‘Down Under’, INXS‘ ‘Don’t Change’, Midnight Oil‘s ‘Power and the Passion’, Yothu Yindi‘s ‘Treaty’ and Archie Roach‘s ‘Took the Children Away’.

There’s also Paul Kelly and Kev Carmody‘s 1993 song ‘From Little Things (Big Things Grow)’, Silverchair‘s debut single ‘Tomorrow’, The Wiggles‘ ‘Toot Toot, Chugga, Chugga Big Red Car’, Powderfinger‘s ‘These Days’, Hilltop Hoods ‘Nosebleed Section’, Gotye and Kimbra‘s ‘Somebody That I Used to Know’ and many more. See the full list here.