Julia Jacklin and John Butler put guitars up for auction for World Refugee Day

Julia Jacklin and John Butler have put signed guitars up for auction to raise funds for the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre as part of the charity’s World Refugee Day telethon.

Jacklin is selling her custom ’70s Vintera telecaster, signed on the back of the headstock. She uploaded a video to Instagram of her superimposed onto an image of her playing the guitar in question while heavy metal plays in the background.

At the time of writing, Jacklin’s guitar is sitting at a bid of $1800, with 32 hours left until the auction closes.

Advertisement

“It sounds good! It looks good! It will make u look good,” she wrote.

The model of Butler’s acoustic guitar for sale has not been specified, though a bio says it was played on the 2007 promotional tour for the John Butler Trio’s ‘Grand National’ album. At the time of writing, the bids are sitting at $700.

Other musical items are available to bid on as part of the telethon. Signed merchandise packs are available from Tim Minchin, Angie McMahon and Eskimo Joe, as well as opportunities to have lunch with prominent media figures, comedians and more. You can bid for either Butler or Jacklin’s guitar here, and the other items up for sale.