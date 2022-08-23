Julia Jacklin announces 2023 Australian tour in support of ‘Pre Pleasure’

Ahead of releasing third studio album ‘Pre Pleasure’ later this week, Julia Jacklin has announced a three-show run of Australian tour dates in support of it.

The short run will begin on February 25, when Jacklin takes to the stage at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre. The following night (February 26) will see her play the Tivoli in Brisbane, before rounding the month out at Melbourne’s Forum on February 28.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale at 10am next Monday (August 29) – find them here for the Brisbane show, and here for Sydney and Melbourne. There will also be pre-sales run for Frontier Touring and Penny Drop members, starting tomorrow (August 25) at 10am and running for 24 hours. Find details for the Frontier pre-sale here, and for the Penny Drop pre-sale here.

Advertisement

‘Pre Pleasure’ will be released this Friday (August 26) via Liberation. Thus far, Jacklin has previewed the album with three singles: ‘Lydia Wears A Cross’ arrived alongside its announcement in May, with ‘I Was Neon’ following in June, and ‘Love, Try Not To Let Go’ following that last month.

NME featured ‘Pre Pleasure’ in its round-up of the best Australian releases arriving in August, writing that it sees Jacklin “deal astute and meticulous runs of dusty fretting and glassy keys, laced with angelic strings and cool atmospherics”.

“Lyrically,” it continued, “the material here is some of Jacklin’s most intense, never holding back with her gut-punching ruminations on religion, sex and trauma.”

Earlier this month, Jacklin shared a demo for the previously unreleased song ‘Vegas Wedding’. It appears on the Courtney Barnett-curated ‘Here And There’ compilation, all proceeds for which are being donated to the US reproductive rights groups Advocates for Youth and the National Network of Abortion Funds.

Julia Jacklin’s Australian ‘Pre Pleasure’ tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Saturday 25 – Eora/Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Sunday 26 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Tivoli

Tuesday 28 – Naarm/Melbourne, The Forum