Julia Jacklin announces solo tour, including Hometowns regional NSW tour

Singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin has announced an extensive solo national tour, which will also see her partake in the 2021 return of regional New South Wales concert series Hometowns.

The tour, announced today (June 30), will see Jacklin perform solo across 16 dates in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland. The Hometowns tour will make up six of these shows, taking place throughout August. This will include a set at the Blackheath Community Hall in the Blue Mountains, where Jacklin herself originates from.

The tour also includes a rescheduled date for Jacklin’s performance at the City Recital Hall in Sydney as part of the Singular Voices series. Originally set to take place on June 4, the show was then postponed to July 9 – which, at the time of writing, was set to be the final day of Sydney’s lockdown period. Jacklin will now perform at the venue on Friday September 3.

The first Hometowns tour took place from early November to late December 2019, and saw the performers on the bill playing shows in the areas where they grew up. Acts such as Jack Ladder, Body Type and Flowertruck performed in such towns and cities as Bellingen, Kiama, Bermagui and Wagga Wagga.

Tickets for all of Jacklin’s tour dates will go on sale this Friday.

Julia Jacklin’s solo Australian 2021 tour dates are:

JULY

30 and 31 – Anglesea, The Sound Doctor

AUGUST

5 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

6 and 11 – Melbourne, Recital Centre

8 – Archie’s Creek, Caravan Club

12 – Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre*

13 – Blackheath, Community Hall*

14 – Orange, Orange Conservatorium*

20 – Canberra, Canberra Theatre Centre

21 – Narooma, Narooma Kinema*

22 – Candelo, Candello Hall*

26 – Newcastle, City Hall

27 – Avoca Beach, Avoca Theatre*

SEPTEMBER

3 – Sydney, City Recital Hall

5 – Brisbane Princess Theatre

* – Part of the 2021 Hometowns tour