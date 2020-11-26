Julia Jacklin announces Sydney shows for December

Julia Jacklin has announced a handful of Sydney shows set to take place next month.

Performing at The Vanguard, Jacklin will be joined by musicians Elizabeth Fader, Georgia Mulligan, Jacob Diamond and Solo Career. There will be both an early and late show on the two days Jacklin is playing.

Tickets for the shows go on sale from 9am this Friday (November 27). Proceeds raised from the shows will be directed towards Lou’s Place, a daytime refuge for women in crisis.

Jacklin released two singles earlier this year for Sub Pop’s singles club, ‘to Perth, before the border closes’ and ‘CRY’. The singer performed ‘to Perth’ in a segment recorded from the Blue Mountains for ABC music series The Sound earlier this month.

The two tracks were the first original releases from Jacklin since her 2019 album, ‘Crushing’. NME gave the record a four-star review, describing it as “the sonic equivalent of cracking a smirk and jabbing your knee at an offending man-spreader”.

Last year, Jacklin also formally released her cover of The Strokes’ ‘Someday’, which she had performed for triple j’s Like A Version two years earlier.

Julia Jacklin’s tour dates:

DECEMBER

Saturday 12 (6pm) – The Vanguard, Sydney

Saturday 12 (9.30pm) – The Vanguard, Sydney

Sunday 13 (5pm) – The Vanguard, Sydney

Sunday 13 (8.30pm) – The Vanguard, Sydney