Julia Jacklin calls out ABC, Mushroom for including ‘harmful’ Ziggy Alberts on ‘The Sound’

Julia Jacklin has taken to social media to express her dismay that Ziggy Alberts will appear on this weekend’s episode of The Sound.

In an Instagram story, Jacklin drew attention to one of Alberts’ own social media posts, in which he denounced Victoria’s mandatory mask-wearing policies.

“There is no way I’m going to support, endorse or encourage mandatory face masks or lockdowns in a free country,” Alberts wrote on Instagram during July.

Jacklin, who is also appearing on The Sound this weekend, termed Alberts’ July post “bizarre and harmful”. She went on to question why Alberts was chosen for a series launched in response to coronavirus-imposed venue restrictions.

“I was pretty disappointed to see yesterday that Ziggy Alberts is on the same line up as myself,” she said on Instagram.

“I’m not committing a cancel culture crime here, he’ll be fine…Just a real shame that during a deadly pandemic that has completely changed our lives, and required all of us to think outside our own wants and desires for the greater good, that someone who has promoted doing the opposite of that, gets this kind of validation from the ABC.

“Why validate and reward an anti-mask mandate, ‘freedom means I have the freedom to harm other people’ guy?”

Jacklin also called out Australian music publishing giant, Mushroom, who she says arranged for Alberts to perform in the series. Jacklin is signed to Liberation Records, a subsidiary of Mushroom.

Julia Jacklin will still perform on The Sound this weekend, explaining that she has already filmed her segment for the series.

Alberts, Mushroom and the ABC are yet to respond publicly to Jacklin’s comments.