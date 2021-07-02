Julia Jacklin, Courtney Barnett, Stella Donnelly and more unite for Melbourne gig

Julia Jacklin, Courtney Barnett, Stella Donnelly, Hachiku and a number of other acts joined forces earlier this week for a gig in Melbourne.

Performing for Milk! Records’ June residency program at Brunswick Ballroom, the concert’s setlist comprised tracks from a number of the participating musicians’ catalogues, including Jacklin’s ‘To Perth, Before The Border Closes’ and Barnett’s ‘Avant Gardener’.

The supergroup also covered songs from Shania Twain, Neil Young and Nelly Furtado.

Other artists who took part in the show included Kee’ahn – who performed her debut single ‘Better Things’ – Camp Cope’s Sarah Thompson, Jacob Diamond, Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa and Jennifer Aslett, among others.

The annual Milk! residency took place every Wednesday throughout June. One of the shows has been rescheduled to the coming Tuesday (July 6), with tickets still available.

It isn’t made clear who would be performing before the show actually took place, with organisers promising an array of “our favourite new Melbourne acts, special guests, supergroups, secret performances, DJs” and more.

Earlier this week, Jacklin announced a run of headline shows, kicking off later this month and spread across August and September. The tour also includes a rescheduled date for Jacklin’s performance at the City Recital Hall in Sydney as part of the Singular Voices series. Tickets go on sale today.

Jacklin will also join Barnett during a number of the latter artist’s US shows in January 2022.