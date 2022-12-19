Julia Jacklin is the cover star of the December 2022 issue of NME Australia magazine

As the creator of NME’s best Australian album of 2022, Julia Jacklin is the cover star of the December issue of NME Australia magazine.

Readers may remember the singer-songwriter gracing the cover of NME Australia magazine’s August 2022 issue. She spent time with Giselle Au-Nhien Nguyen chatting about the deeply personal themes which informed her excellent third album ‘Pre Pleasure’. That record landed in the top spot of NME’s best Australian albums of 2022.

“Jacklin’s songs here feel like scenes from a film with detailed script notes for the emotions,” writes NME’s Josh Martin. “In spite of the subject matter, ‘Pre Pleasure’ is the brightest music Jacklin has ever put to tape, configuring doo wop and roaring guitars to match the peaks of her voice.”

Albums and EPs from King Stingray, Mallrat, Gang of Youths and more have also emerged the cream of Australia’s crop this year. Read NME Australia’s roundup of the 25 best Australian albums of 2022 here.

Elsewhere in the issue, NME Australia rounds up the best TV and films the country had to offer in 2022. We also speak to Architects about their latest album ‘The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit’ ahead of their Australia tour in February, as well as Danish composer Jesper Kyd about his rise to prominence and work on the beloved franchise Assassin’s Creed, which turns 15 this year.

Julia Jacklin rounds out the 2022 batch of NME Australia magazine covers, following Ninajirachi, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Parkway Drive, King Stingray, Sampa The Great, Daniel Johns, Mallrat, Hatchie, Camp Cope and Gang Of Youths.

Others who’ve graced the cover include Genesis Owusu, Troye Sivan, OneFour, Cub Sport, and more. Explore and get your back issues of NME Australia here.

