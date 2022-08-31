Julia Jacklin is the cover star of the August 2022 issue of NME Australia magazine

Julia Jacklin is the cover star of the NME Australia August 2022 issue.

The cover story arrives hot on the heels of Jacklin’s third full-length LP ‘Pre Pleasure’, which arrived last week. In our interview, the singer-songwriter dives deep with NME’s Giselle Au-Nhien Nguyen into the childhood experiences which informed the record, empathetic songwriting, and aiming for “big feelings and big sounds” on this album.

“I always just try not to be cruel,” she says. “If I’m going to be singing about someone, it’s got to come from a place of wanting to be closer – a place of wanting to be more understood, or wanting to understand someone more.”

Read the full story, with photography by Nick Mckk, here.

Elsewhere in the issue, NME speaks to rising singer-songwriter Beckah Amani about her upcoming EP ‘April’ and Melbourne dream pop duo Grazer about their debut album ‘Melancholics Anonymous’. We also review new albums by Beyoncé, CLAMM and Megan Thee Stallion, and round up Joel Edgerton’s roles as both cops and crims in light of his new film The Stranger.

