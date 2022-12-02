Watch Julia Jacklin cover Céline Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ during show in Madrid

Julia Jacklin covered Céline Dion‘s iconic Titanic theme song ‘My Heart Will Go On’ during a recent show in Madrid.

Jacklin was performing in the Spanish city on November 30 when she slipped the cover into her set, accompanied by her support act, Nashville singer Erin Rae. Jacklin’s stunning vocals do incredible justice to the emotional song, with the crowd enthusiastically joining in. Watch the crowd-shot footage below:

Jacklin is a self-confessed fan of Dion, telling NME back in August that she’d grown up listening to the Canadian singer. “Hearing Céline Dion singing ‘Because You Loved Me’ when I was seven, I was like, ‘wow, is that what an adult sounds and feels like, being in love?’” she said, adding that it was that big-bodied pop that she’d wanted to capture for her latest album ‘Pre-Pleasure’.

“I wanted the songs to be really big and beautiful with uplifting orchestral backing, which I’ve never done before,” she said. “I really wanted to make the album a little more joyful to listen to than ‘Crushing’ for the audience’s sake, but also just for my own sake, especially now that I have a bigger understanding of what touring is like, and what playing songs every night can do to you.”

Jacklin’s ‘Pre-Pleasure’ marked her third studio album, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Crushing’. Speaking about the record in a four-star review, NME’s Craig Mathieson described it as “a paean to self-awareness and considered curiosity”.

“‘Pre Pleasure’ is an album where the pieces the artist has been left in do fit back together. The songs, and the songwriter, are a cohesive whole,” he wrote. “The many questions here come with striking answers.”

Jacklin will be touring the record in February next year, playing Eora/Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Saturday 25, The Tivoli in Meanjin/Brisbane on Sunday 26 and The Forum in Naarm/Melbourne on Tuesday 28. Purchase Brisbane tickets here and Melbourne and Sydney tickets here.