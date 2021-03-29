Julia Jacklin, Marlon Williams lead lineup for new Sydney concert series ‘Singular Voices’

Sydney’s City Recital Hall has announced a new monthly live music series titled ‘Singular Voices’.

Announced today (March 29), the series will run over four dates throughout the coming months and will feature intimate, solo performances from Marlon Williams, Julia Jacklin, Robert Forster and Kee’ahn.

Marlon Williams will kick things off on May 30 and the remaining shows will run through to August 21.

City Recital Hall has stated the series “invites contemporary artists of the highest calibre to step forth on one of the most visually and sonically beautiful stages in Australia, dissolving the boundary between listener and song with only the barest embellishment to their exceptional voices.”

Tickets for all four shows are currently on sale, via the City Recital Hall website.

Earlier this morning, Jacklin, Williams and Kee’ahn were announced as part of RISING, a new Melbourne-based arts event taking place over May and June.

The 12-day festival will also feature art installations and performances from The Necks, Sweet Whirl, The Goon Sax and many more. Tickets for the inaugural RISING are set to be released this Wednesday (March 31).

The ‘Singular Voices’ concert series dates are:

MAY

Sunday 30 – Marlon Williams

JUNE

Friday 4 – Julia Jacklin

JULY

Saturday 10 – Robert Forster

AUGUST

Saturday 21 – Kee’ahn