Julia Jacklin reschedules Adelaide show for November

Julia Jacklin has rescheduled her recently cancelled Adelaide show for November 27. Jacklin was due to conclude her recent Australian tour with a sold-out show in Adelaide on March 14. However, Jacklin cancelled on the morning of the performance due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tickets for the Adelaide show will be valid for the new date and those unable to attend the new show will be offered a refund.

Oztix will contact all existing ticket holders regarding the date change. According to Frontier Touring, “steps will be provided” if ticket holders are unable to make the rescheduled date.

Jacklin was reluctant to cancel her Adelaide show but admits she was left without much choice. There is no word yet on whether Jacklin plans to release more tickets to the sold-out show.

“After some deep mental diving we’ve decided to postpone tonight’s gig at The Gov,” Jacklin said in a Facebook post on March 14.

“Sorry about the late notice. Just want to err on the side of caution for everyone’s safety and just come back later in the year when things have hopefully calmed down. Love you all and SO SORRY.”

Jacklin recently performed at the live-streamed Isol-Aid music festival on March 22. She will be joining The National on their US tour later in the year.