Julia Jacklin to headline OK Motels’ Charlton edition next month

Julia Jacklin has been revealed as the secret headliner for OK Motels’ Charlton edition, set to take place next month.

The festival is scheduled from February 17 to 19 in the small Victorian town, with a line-up that also includes previously-announced acts such as CIVIC, Party Dozen, Frente, ENOLA and more. See the full bill below – tickets are on sale now.

Jacklin’s performance as part of OK Charlton will kick off her Australian tour in support of last year’s ‘Pre Pleasure’. The run will also include shows in Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Hobart and Adelaide before heading to New Zealand in March. Find dates and tickets here.

‘Pre Pleasure’, Jacklin’s third studio album, arrived in August 2022 after being previewed with singles ‘Lydia Wears a Cross’, ‘I Was Neon’, ‘Love, Try Not to Let Go’ and ‘Be Careful With Yourself’. NME praised the album for its “dry wit, tender imperfection and genuine insight” in a four-star review upon its release.

‘Pre Pleasure’ went on to win Best Adult Contemporary Album at last year’s ARIA Awards, where Jacklin was also nominated for Best Solo Artist and Best Independent Release. NME declared it the best Australian album of 2022, with Jacklin gracing the front cover of NME Australia’s December magazine.

OK Charlton’s 2023 line-up is:

Julia Jacklin

CIVIC

Party Dozen

Frente

Eaten By Dogs

Ali

ENOLA

Blend ft ‘The Weed’

Queef Urban

DJ Cliffhanger