Listen to Julia Jacklin’s two new songs for Sub Pop singles club

Julia Jacklin has today (October 12) officially made her return with the release of two new songs: ‘to Perth, before the border closes’ and ‘CRY’.

Both of the two new tracks are released as part of Sub Pop’s long-running singles club series.

Jacklin initially teased the release of the songs late last week on her Instagram.

Advertisement

It marks both her first release of 2020 and her first new music since 2019’s ‘Crushing’.

Listen to both new tracks below:

Last year also saw the official release of Jacklin’s cover of The Strokes‘ ‘Someday’, which she had initially performed two years earlier as part of triple j’s ‘Like A Version’ segment.

NME gave ‘Crushing’ four stars in a review. Describing it as “brutally efficient”, Jacklin was praised for the “more assured follow-up” that was “brilliantly crushing by nature”.

Jacklin was one of 225 recipients of the latest APRA AMCOS grant, where she received $2000 AUD from a $300,000 funding pool.

Advertisement

On top of that, Jacklin was also nominated for several awards at the 2020 AIR Awards. She won the award for Best Independent Blues And Roots Album.

The singer last toured Australia in March, alongside Kevin Morby and Carla Geneve. The majority of the tour was completed before the Adelaide date had to be cancelled.