Julia Stone announces Christmas album, ‘Everything Is Christmas’

Julia Stone has announced a Christmas album, ‘Everything Is Christmas’, due to arrive weeks out from the holiday next month.

The 14-track album will be released on December 10 through BMG. The tracklist includes Christmas classics like ‘Away In A Manger’ and ‘Joy To The World’, as well as covers of Joni Mitchell’s ‘River’, Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ and Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’.

It will be the artist’s second solo full-length release this year, following her third studio album ‘Sixty Summers’ back in April.

Like ‘Sixty Summers’, ‘Everything Is Christmas’ was recorded in New York with production from Thomas Barlett. It also features instrumental contributions from Sam Amidon, James Gilligan, Leigh Fisher and composer Nico Muhly.

“This record encapsulates my fondest childhood memories tinged by the reality that so many are forever missing from my life today,” Stone explained in a statement.

“I called the record, ‘Everything Is Christmas’ because Christmas can hold one moment in time and a whole lifetime of memories. It marks the passage of time for us and for our people. Everything is a celebration, and everything is painful. Everything is love and everything can be lost. Everything is Christmas.”

The singer will celebrate the album with a three-stop tour next month, visiting Archies Creek Pub in Victoria on December 16, Sydney’s Hubert Restaurant on December 20 and finishing up at The Barn On The Ridge in Morton, New South Wales on December 23. Tickets are on sale now.

Alongside ‘Everything Is Christmas’ and ‘Sixty Summers’, Julia teamed up with her brother Angus for their first collaborative album in four years, ‘Life Is Strange’, a soundtrack for the latest instalment of the eponymous video game franchise.