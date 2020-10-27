Julia Stone’s video for new single ‘Dance’ will feature Susan Sarandon and Danny Glover

Julia Stone has shared a snippet of the music video for forthcoming single ‘Dance’, revealing both Susan Sarandon and Danny Glover will feature in the clip.

Taking to Instagram, Stone posted a brief glimpse at the Jessie Hill-directed video, showing both veteran actors playing characters preparing for a date. In the closing shot, both appear to walk down the street together.

“In the midst of this time, it feels even more special to create a beautiful project about love,” Stone wrote in a caption.

Set to arrive this Thursday (October 29), ‘Dance’ will mark the third single Stone has released this year. The singer-songwriter returned in July with the St. Vincent-produced ‘Break’ – her first new original solo material in eight years.

She followed it up in September with ‘Unreal’, delivering an intimate acoustic rendition of the song on Colbert earlier this month.

All three tracks are set to feature on a larger body of work from Stone, whose last solo album was 2012’s ‘By the Horns’.

In that time, she’s released two records as part of her folk duo with brother Angus Stone – 2014’s eponymous ‘Angus & Julia Stone’ and ‘Snow’ in 2017.

Earlier this year, Stone orchestrated the ‘Songs for Australia’ charity album, a compilation that saw the likes of The National and Kurt Vile covering songs by Australian artists for bushfire relief.

Stone herself also contributed to the album, performing a rendition of Midnight Oil‘s ‘Beds Are Burning’.